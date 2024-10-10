Christina Milian and Devale Ellis’ Meet Me Next Christmas gets premiere date

Netflix has announced that their upcoming original film, Meet Me Next Christmas, featuring Christina Milian and Devale Ellis, will premiere on the streamer on November 6.

Directed by Rusty Cundieff, the romantic comedy also stars Kofi Siriboe, Kalen Allen, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee. It is jointly penned by Molly Haldeman and Camilla Rubis.

The official logline of Meet Me Next Christmas reads, “In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.”

Produced by Mark Roberts and executive produced by Christina Milian, the film went on floors in March 2023.