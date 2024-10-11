Boots Riley announces his next 'I Love Boosters'; Demi Moore, Keke Palmer, others to star

Sorry to Bother You director Boots Riley has announced his next project titled I Love Boosters, partnering with independent film production and distribution company Neon.

The announcement of the project has been made along with the primary star cast that includes Demi Moore, Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie and LaKeith Stanfield. The rest of the star cast is yet to be disclosed.

I Love Boosters revolves around a ring of boosters or shoplifters whose target is a cutthroat fashion expert. The film is backed by Aaron Ryder, Andrew Swett, Allison Rose Carter, Jon Read, Mike Jackman, Ken Kao, Gus Deardoff, Josh Rosenbaum and Annapurna. It will begin production later this year.

Moore was last seen in the critically acclaimed body horror feature The Substance. Up next, she has Wind River director Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming series Landman, slated to premiere on Paramount+ in November. Palmer, best known for her role in Jordan Peele’s Nope (2022), also has Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune and Tim Story’s The Pickup in the pipeline.

Ackie’s upcoming slate includes Bong Joon-Ho’s Mickey 17, alongside Robert Pattinson, and Chris Columbus’ The Thursday Murder Club.