Netflix renews hit rom-com 'Nobody Wants This' for season 2

It looks like everybody wants more of Adam Brody and Kristen Bell characters' story. Following the success of the recently-released Nobody Wants This, Netlfix has renewed the romantic comedy for a second season.

However, the new season will have different showrunners. Girls alums Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan have come on board as executive producers and showrunners for season 2, leading a writers room which has been open for a couple of weeks. They are joined by Nora Silver, President at Jenni Konner Productions, who will executive produce alongside the duo as well as returning executive producers Erin Foster, Sara Foster, Bell, Steven Levitan, Oly Obst, Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton.

Created by Erin Foster, Nobody Wants This follows the unexpected relationship between a temperamental, loud, agnostic woman and a rogue rabbi. Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons also star, along with Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitcock, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Emily Arlook, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola and Shiloh Berman.

Konner served as the showrunner for Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales and has also earned executive producer credits on Single Drunk Female, Generation, and the upcoming Deli Boys and The Bobby Love Story. Kaplan, meanwhile, has executive produced HBO’s Six Feet Under, Apple TV+’s Mr. Corman, and Lena Dunham’s upcoming Netflix series Too Much.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)