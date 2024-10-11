Prime Video renews Alan Ritchson’s action-thriller 'Reacher' for season 4

Reacher has been greenlit for a fourth season at Prime Video, even before the third season is set to premiere next year. Notably, the third season was also announced ahead of the second season’s premiere.

The announcement comes a week after the streaming giant announced a spinoff on Reacher, starring Maria Sten in the lead role, who will reprise her role as Frances Neagley.

Based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child, the show stars Alan Ritchson as the title character, a self-proclaimed hobo and former US Army military policeman with formidable strength, intellect, and abilities. During his travels, Reacher crosses paths with dangerous criminals and battles them.

Season 3, based on the seventh book in the Lee Child series Persuader, is expected to premiere in 2025. The upcoming season will see Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant from a formidable enemy from his past. Returning cast members for the third season include Maria Sten, Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richters.

Child also serves as an executive producer on the series, which is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios. The series is adapted for television by Nick Santora, who also executive produces and serves as showrunner. He is known as the writer/producer of many hit shows like The Sopranos, Prison Break, and Law and Order.