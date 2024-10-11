Sacha Baron Cohen, Rosamund Pike to star in 'Ladies First' for Netflix

Actors Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike are set to join hands for the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy Ladies First. Directed by Thea Sharrock, the film is an English adaptation of director Eleonore Pourriat’s French-language movie Je Ne Suis Pas Un Homme Facile (I am Not an Easy Man).

Ladies First is jointly scripted by Katie Silberman, Natalie Krinsky, and Cinco Paul. The film follows Cohen’s character, a womaniser who gets shocked when he suddenly starts living in a world dominated by women. An opinionated female counterpart (Pike) adds to the complications.

It is produced by Liza Chasin of 3dot Productions, along with Eleonore Dailly, Edouard de Lachomette, and Four By Two Films. A release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

The original French film stars Vincent Elbaz and Marie-Sophie Ferdane in lead roles. It was released on Netflix in 2018. Sharrock has previously made films like Me Before You, The One and Only Ivan, Wicked Little Letters, and The Beautiful Game.

Cohen, best known for his works in the Borat films and The Trial of the Chicago 7, will next be starring with Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in the Apple TV+ series Disclaimer, directed by Alfonso Cuarón.

Pike, recently seen in Saltburn and I Care a Lot, also has Now You See Me 3 in the pipeline.