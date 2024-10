Actor and singer Lady Gaga revels in the eccentric, whether it is her personality, style or her singing. With her upcoming film Joker: Folie a Deux, where she plays Harley Quinn, the A Star is Born actor talks about upping her crazy to match that of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. Excerpts from the interview:

How much did you know about Harley Quinn before signing up for Joker: Folie a Deux?

I was a fan of her and that whole world. I was fascinated by how interesting and cool she was.

How did you approach playing such an iconic character?

My version of Harley Quinn is Lee. She’s very different to what people may expect. I was deeply moved by the first film, and I fell in love with Arthur as a character. So, it was important for me to understand Todd’s (writer/director Todd Phillips) vision for this story. But what I love is how the character of Harley in this film is somebody that is completely real and vulnerable. She has a complete love for Arthur. It really is a love story.

But everything in this movie is intended to tell a very specific and special story through our wonderful director. I just had a beautiful experience as part of such an amazing cast.

How much did your musical talent influence your performance?

Well, my character is not a singer, so I worked a lot on making sure that I would not think about my technique—my breathing or any of the things that I would normally do—as a singer. The songs and Harley Quinn is singing needed to come from who she was.

I discovered her over a period of time with both Todd and Joaquin. So the voice you hear in the film is not my voice, it’s Lee’s. It was a special experience coming up with that and stripping away all of my technique as a performer.