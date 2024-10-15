Anthony Hopkins to star in the biopic 'Maserati: The Brothers'

Bobby Moresco is directing a biopic on the popular Maserati car family in Italy, titled Maserati: The Brothers, where Anthony Hopkins will play an Italian who supports the Maserati siblings financially. Andrea Iervolino, who backed Moresco’s earlier biopic Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend and Michael Mann’s Ferrari, is producing the upcoming film.

“Having Anthony Hopkins on board is a dream come true,” stated Iervolino, adding, “His unparalleled ability to embody complex characters will undoubtedly elevate our story, and we are eager to see how he brings depth to his role.”

The team is yet to make additional cast announcements for Maserati: The Brothers, which will go on floors in Bologna soon.

Brothers Alfieri, Ernesto, and Ettore founded Maserati at a garage in 1914. From the beginning, it was associated with automobile racing. Alfieri had a terrible crash in the race for 1927’s Messina Cup race when he drove Maserati’s first car, namely Type 26, for Grand Prix races. In the 1930s, the siblings sold a controlling stake in Maserati, owned by Fiat now.

Hopkins most recently played emperor Vespasian in the show Those About to Die, directed by Roland Emmerich. His upcoming projects also include the biblical film Mary, where he plays King Herod, and director Timothy Woodward Jr’s Eyes in the Trees.