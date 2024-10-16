Martin Scorsese’s Beatles ’64 documentary to be out on Nov 29

Beatles ’64, an upcoming documentary will chronicle the iconic band, The Beatles’ historic trip to the US in 1964. A Martin Scorsese production and a David Tedeschi directorial, the documentary will be released on November 29 on Disney+. It features never-seen-before footage from the Beatles as well as interviews with its singers Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

The documentary offers an intimate look at the Fab Four, namely John Lennon, Starr, McCartney, and George Harrison, in the peak of Beatlemania. It tells the story of their arrival in New York City and groundbreaking performance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Rare footage from documentarians Albert and David Maysles that is restored in 4K provides a unique perspective on this pivotal moment in music history.

This marks Scorsese’s second Beatles-related project. In 2011, he directed George Harrison: Living in the Material World, a documentary exploring the life and legacy of the band’s lead guitarist.