Mason Dye joins the cast of 'The Boys' season 5

Actor Mason Dye, known for his role in Stranger Things, has joined the cast of The Boys season 5. The fifth and final season will see the actor playing the character Bombsight.

Although details of the character have not been revealed, Bombsight was mentioned in season 4 as the third oldest known Supe in history who was active in the 1950s. The character is also expected to star in the upcoming prequel series Vought Rising opposite Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti.

Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic books, The Boys, developed by executive producer/showrunner Eric Kripke, shows the consequences of people with superheroic powers going rogue and beginning to misuse their capabilities.

In season 4, the Boys are in pursuit of exposing the truth regarding the organisations Seven and Vought, which manages them and conceals their dirty secrets.

Dye played Hawkins High basketball star Jason Carver in Stranger Things season 4.

The actor is also known for starring in series such as Teen Wolf, Flowers in the Attic, My Stepdaughter, Stalker’s Prey and The Wrong Son. He has also starred in films such as Natural Selection, Vanished – Left Behind: Next Generation and Truth or Dare.