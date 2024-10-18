'The Conjuring: Last Rites' goes on floors

The fourth and final film in The Conjuring franchise, titled The Conjuring: Last Rites, is officially in production, as announced by Warner Bros Pictures on social media. The announcement included a clapboard from the film’s first shot. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, alongside Ben Hardy and Mia Tomlinson.

The screenplay for The Conjuring: Last Rites has been penned by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, with Michael Chavez directing. Chavez previously helmed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) and the 2023 spinoff The Nun II. The Conjuring: Last Rites marks the ninth entry in the Conjuring universe, scheduled for release on 5th September 2025.

The original film, directed by James Wan and produced by Peter Safran, was released in 2013, establishing the franchise’s mythology as it chronicled the Warrens’ efforts to assist a family plagued by a dark presence in their farmhouse. Wan and Safran return as producers for The Conjuring: Last Rites.

Details regarding the plot remain under wraps.