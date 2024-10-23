Mike Flanagan to helm 'Carrie' TV show for Amazon MGM Studios

Horror maestro Mike Flanagan is set to bring Stephen King's iconic novel Carrie to the small screen. Amazon MGM Studios is developing a series adaptation of the story, promising a "bold and timely reimagining" of the outcast high schooler with telekinetic powers.

The series logline teases a deep dive into Carrie White's life, exploring her seclusion under "her domineering mother" and the tumultuous journey she embarks on after her father's unexpected death. As she navigates the unfamiliar high school world, a bullying controversy rocks her community, and her mysterious abilities begin to manifest.

Flanagan, known for his acclaimed horror series like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, will not only write but will also executive produce this potential show through his banner Intrepid Pictures. Trevor Macy of Intrepid Pictures will also serve as an executive producer, with Melinda Nishioka overseeing the show for the banner.

Carrie (1974) is King's debut novel, and its success led to a highly acclaimed 1976 film adaptation, starring Sissy Spacek, from director Brian DePalma. Often hailed as one of the greatest horror films ever made, it reportedly grossed more than $30 million with a modest budget of under $2 million.

While the original film left a lasting impact, several sequels and remakes have followed, including 1999's The Rage: Carrie 2, a 2022 television film remake, and a 2013 remake with actor Chloë Grace Moretz.