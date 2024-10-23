Netflix renews 'Beef' season two; Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan to star

LOS ANGELES: Netflix is bringing back its critically acclaimed series "Beef" for a second season with a star-studded cast.

Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Meston and Cailee Spaeny will feature in the sophomore chapter of the anthology show, created by Lee Sung Jin.

According to Netflix, the new season will centre on a young couple that witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favours and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.

The second season will consist of eight 30-minute episodes, with Lee returning as creator, showrunner, and executive producer.

Jake Schreier will also executive produce, alongside season one stars and executive producers Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

The first season of "Beef" featured Wong and Yeun as two individuals whose lives spiral out of control after a road rage incident.

The series, which premiered to widespread critical acclaim in 2023, went on to win eight Emmy Awards, including best limited or anthology series.

"Beef" season two will mark a reunion between Isaac and Mulligan after they featured together in The Coen Brothers' 2013 comedy drama "Inside Llewyn Davis".

Isaac previously starred in shows such as "Show Me a Hero", "Scenes from a Marriage" and "Moon Knight", while Mulligan has been part of shows such as "Bleak House" and "Collateral".

Melton gained acclaim for "May December", earning a Golden Globe nomination and also appeared in "Bad Boys for Life", "Warfare", and shows like "Riverdale" and "American Horror Story".

Spaeny most recently starred in "Alien: Romulus", Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla" and Alex Garland's "Civil War".