Peter Dinklage joins 'Roofman'

The cast of the upcoming film Roofman is getting bigger with the addition of Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage. He will join Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst in the crime drama from writer-director Derek Cianfrance.

The film is based on the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a convict who escapes from prison and hides for months in a toy store. He was captured again after he left his fingerprints on a DVD of Steven Spielberg film Catch Me If You Can, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a conman. The film will revolve around the robber’s months-long escapade.

Dunst stars in Roofman as a staff member at the store who struggles to make a living for herself and her girls, Lindsay and Dee. She eventually falls in love with Jeffrey, and the story also explores their relationship. Details regarding Dinklage’s role are not known.

Dinklage was recently seen in the Amazon MGM Studios comedy Brothers, opposite Josh Brolin and Brendan Fraser. The actor’s upcoming projects also include Wicked, as well as the King Lear adaptation Lear Rex alongside Al Pacino and Jessica Chastain, among others.