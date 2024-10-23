Sharon Stone and Lily Gladstone join 'In Memoriam' cast

Earlier, we reported about podcaster-comedian Marc Maron starring in the film In Memoriam, an independent comedy from writer-director Rob Burnett. The latest development about the project is that Sharon Stone and Lily Gladstone will join the cast of the film.

The plot follows a veteran Hollywood actor (Maron) who gets obsessed with landing a place in the Academy Awards In Memoriam section after his terminal cancer diagnosis. Annually, the Academy honors its members from the industry who have passed away during the previous year.

The film will star Gladstone as the Hollywood actor's therapist and Stone as one of his former wives, with Judy Greer to play his other spouse. Known for executive producing 'Late Show with David Letterman', Burnett is directing the film from his own screenplay. Production on the film is underway in Los Angeles.

Divya D'Souza and Nicholas Weinstock are producing the film for Invention Studio, alongside Maron, Burnett, and David Martin for the Avalon banner.