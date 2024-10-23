Tom Holland to star in Christopher Nolan’s next?

Previously, we reported that Christopher Nolan has set his next film at Universal Studios, with Matt Damon cast in a lead role. Now, reports suggest that Tom Holland is in negotiations to join the project, details about which are scarce. Universal Studios is yet to confirm Holland's casting, though.

The yet-to-be-titled film is slated for theatrical release on July 17, 2026. Plot details are scarce, but the film is reportedly scheduled to go on floors in early 2025. Nolan will not only direct but will also write the screenplay for the film, which his wife Emma Thomas will produce under their Syncopy banner.

This upcoming film will mark Damon's third collaboration with Nolan after Interstellar (2014) and Oppenheimer. The film will mark Nolan's 13th as a director. If reports turn out to be true, it will mark Holland's first collaboration with Nolan. Holland is expected to juggle between shooting for Spider-Man 4 and this film, with some reports also suggesting that he will be a part of Avengers: Doomsday.