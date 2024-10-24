Tom Holland confirms 'Spider-Man 4'

Putting an end to all speculations, actor Tom Holland has confirmed during the talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that Spider-Man 4 “is happening” and that it will go on floors “next summer.”

The confirmation comes a few days after Holland himself teased the screenplay for the upcoming film. He hinted at Peter Parker’s return as he deals with a world in which nobody remembers his identity as a superhero. Holland also revealed that he read the screenplay with his co-star Zendaya.

Destin Daniel Cretton is attached to direct the fourth instalment of Spider-Man.