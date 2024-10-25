'John Wick' anime film in the works

An anime feature film based on the John Wick action franchise, starring Keanu Reeves as the titular character, is currently in development. Chad Stahelski, who directed all four John Wick films, commented, “We can be a little bit more crazy and nutty in the anime, and we can be a lot more explicit in our storytelling and world-building on the TV show. So those are exciting to us without seeming repetitive, and that’s where we’re putting our energies right now.”

The anime will reportedly explore John Wick’s mysterious past, including his time as an assassin and his retirement after marriage. The franchise, created by Derek Kolstad, began when the legendary hitman was pulled back into the criminal underworld following the murder of his dog. The first film John Wick was released in 2014, followed by three sequels: John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017), John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023).

Ballerina, a spin-off film from the John Wick universe, will be released next year. Starring Ana de Armas, it takes place between the third and fourth instalments. Additionally, a spin-off centred on Donnie Yen’s character Caine has also been confirmed.