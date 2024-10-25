Robert Pattinson, Lance Oppenheim to produce Primetime

After helming the HBO documentary series Ren Faire, director Lance Oppenheim will collaborate with actor Robert Pattinson to produce a new film titled Primetime for A24.

Though plot details remain under wraps, the project is said to be inspired by the 2000s reality show To Catch a Predator, hosted by Chris Hansen. The show aimed to catch sexual predators in the act by setting up hidden cameras and conducting sting operations. The suspects were lured to a location under the pretext of meeting a minor for sexual intercourse, only to be arrested upon arrival.

Oppenheim is also known for directing documentary films such as Some Kind of Heaven and Spermworld. Some Kind of Heaven explored the world’s largest retirement community, while Spermworld delved into the lives of sperm donors and recipients and the connections between them.

In addition to backing Primetime, Pattinson will next be seen in Parasite director Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17, scheduled to release on January 31, 2025. He is also headlining and co-producing The Batman sequel, directed by Matt Reeves, slated to hit theatres in 2026.