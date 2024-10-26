'Past Lives' actor Greta Lee joins Willem Dafoe in 'Late Fame'

Earlier, we reported that Willem Dafoe and Sandra Huller would star in a film titled Late Fame from Kent Jones, a film critic-turned-director. While Dafoe remains part of the project, Past Lives and The Morning Show star Greta Lee has replaced Huller after the latter exited it over scheduling conflicts.

Late Fame narrates the story of Ed Saxberger (Dafoe), who wrote a book of poetry a long time ago that no one ever cared about.

When a group of young artists rediscover his work, he must reassess his genius. Lee is set to play Gloria, a mercurial theatre actor whose magnetic personality and unpredictable allure upend the life of poet Saxberger.

Jones, who made his feature directorial debut with 2018’s Diane, will helm the film from a script by May December writer Samy Burch.

Jones has previously worked in the documentary Hitchcock/Truffaut, which premiered at Cannes in 2015. He also co-directed the film A Letter to Elia with Martin Scorsese. He is now involved in the series Saints with Scorsese and an upcoming adaptation of Shusaku Endo’s A Life of Jesus.