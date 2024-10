Even as speculations over her iconic character, Black Widow, being alive run wild, Scarlett Johansson seems to have embraced her post-Marvel reality with a slew of projects, including a new Transformers film, Jurassic World Rebirth, and a Netflix Halloween special shortfilm with Matthew McConaughey, titled Sing: Thriller. Excerpts from the interview:

How much of a 'Transformers' fan were you before this project came to you?

I was kind of a fan. Because my older brother was a huge Transformers fan when we were kids. He was into television shows and had all the toys. Being the younger sister, I was kind of surrounded by Transformers. I got a lot of his leftover toys to play with.

What made you want to be part of this movie?

It really started with Josh (writer/director Josh Cooley), who I have been fortunate to have collaborated with many times. I knew he was working on a Transformers project but, as is the case with animated movies, that process had been going on a long time, before he asked me to come on board as the voice of Elita-1. It was a surprise to be asked because it wasn’t something we had ever talked about, but I read the script and loved how much heart the story had, and also how funny it was. Transformers One is an exciting prequel story to the Transformers universe that also stands alone as its own thing. It’s unlike anything you have seen before. It’s so cool.

What can you tell us about Elita-1?

When you first meet her, Elita-1 is very driven, ambitious, and kind of a control freak, who is born to be a leader. She is strong, she’s super-positive and she’s always there to lift everyone up around her and to encourage them to be the best version of themselves. I love how positive she is and how inspiring she will hopefully be, to younger audiences, especially.

Would you say that you share any of those qualities with the character?

I would like to think so, but it’s hard to say. You’ll have to ask my husband (laughs). But, I think with all of our characters, we each gave more than just a voice. I think there is at least a little bit of our personalities in there. That’s part of what makes these robots feel so human.

This isn’t the first time you have worked on an animated feature. What do you like about this format?

I love how specific, delicate, and nuanced voice-work is compared to working on something live-action, on set. It’s also a lot of fun when you’re working with a script as good and funny as this, and with a filmmaker as talented as Josh. It’s hard because you don’t get to work with the rest of the cast. I have done a lot of voice work over the years, for live-action as well as animated films. It’s a lot of time working in isolation, separately from everyone else on the cast, but Josh made this a lot of fun.