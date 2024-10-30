Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz to headline an action thriller, 'Day Drinker'

Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz are set to reunite in Day Drinker, an upcoming action thriller directed by Marc Webb. This marks Depp’s return to Hollywood after a stint in European films such as Jeanne du Barry and Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness. Depp and Cruz previously collaborated in Blow, Murder on the Orient Express, and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Day Drinker features Depp as a bartender aboard a cruise ship, where he encounters a mysterious “day drinker,” played by Cruz. Their meeting plunges them into a web of crime, hidden dangers, and unexpected connections. The film is produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Films, known for their work on the John Wick series.

Webb, best known for helming The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, is also directing Disney’s upcoming live-action musical Snow White, currently in post-production.