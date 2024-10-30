'Jumanji 3' confirms release in 2026

Sony Pictures has announced that the third instalment of the Jumanji franchise is set for a theatrical release on December 11, 2026. Talks are underway for the return of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan, all of whom starred in the previous two films. Jake Kasdan, who directed both Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, is also expected to return to helm the project.

The production team, including Matt Tolmach, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Kasdan, are reuniting to bankroll this latest instalment. The film’s plot details and additional casting remain under wraps.

The Jumanji franchise began with Joe Johnston’s 1995 film, featuring Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst, which followed a group of children who accidentally unleashed a jungle-themed board game on their hometown.

Kasdan and Johnson rebooted the franchise with 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which reimagined the concept, focusing on a group of teenagers who become trapped within a video game as adult avatars. The story continued with Jumanji: The Next Level in 2019, building on the success of its predecessor.