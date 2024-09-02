‘It Ends With Us’ star Justin Baldoni pays tribute to domestic abuse survivors amid Blake Lively feud rumours

The director and actor of 'Ends With Us', Justin Baldoni recently penned a heartfelt message to all the domestic violence survivors on his Instagram.

The letter, posted on Baldoni’s Instagram, is a tribute to the strength and bravery of victims who fought the abuse with resilience in the face of adversity.

“Dear Survivor, You embody resilience and courage, qualities that shine bright even on the darkest days. In the tapestry of your life, each thread tells a story of endurance, strength, and hope. Every step forward you take, no matter how small, is a declaration of your unyielding spirit and an inspiration to other,” he wrote.

The actor also mentioned in his letter that though survivors may not always see the impact they have on others, their journey provides hope and encouragement to those who are still struggling.