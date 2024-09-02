‘It Ends With Us’ star Justin Baldoni pays tribute to domestic abuse survivors amid Blake Lively feud rumours

The director and actor of 'Ends With Us', Justin Baldoni recently penned a heartfelt message to all the domestic violence survivors on his Instagram.
The letter, posted on Baldoni’s Instagram, is a tribute to the strength and bravery of victims who fought the abuse with resilience in the face of adversity.
“Dear Survivor, You embody resilience and courage, qualities that shine bright even on the darkest days. In the tapestry of your life, each thread tells a story of endurance, strength, and hope. Every step forward you take, no matter how small, is a declaration of your unyielding spirit and an inspiration to other,” he wrote.
The actor also mentioned in his letter that though survivors may not always see the impact they have on others, their journey provides hope and encouragement to those who are still struggling.
"While I can never fully understand your pain and all you have endured, I want you to know that you are never alone in this fight. We are with you. You are not just surviving; you are thriving, and in your thriving, you inspire us all. May your journey forward be filled with moments of profound peace. And may you remember that as you fight for joy…you are liberating us all," he added.
His post comes amid recent speculations about his relationship with co-star Blake Lively during the production of It Ends With Us. The film, based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, has been a topic of discussion not only for its sensitive subject matter but also due to rumors of tension between the two leads.
Inside sources revealed that the Baldoni-Lively rift started because of their creative differences as Lively was not keen on Baldoni's vision.
The version in theaters is reportedly Lively’s. Although Baldoni mentioned that there are no plans for a sequel at the moment, he believes Lively would be a strong candidate to direct if one were to be made.
It Ends With Us also received backlash for downplaying domestic violence and fans expressed great disappointment to hear Lively talk about it lightly in press interviews, despite it being the central theme of the movie.