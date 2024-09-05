Phoebe Dynevor joins the cast of Zac Efron-starrer Famous

Phoebe Dynevor has joined the cast of Famous, a film adaptation of Blake Crouch’s eponymous novel. The Jody Hill directorial, set in Los Angeles, delves into the dark aspects of celebrityhood.

Dynevor will team up with Zac Efron, who will play two characters in the thriller, a Hollywood heartthrob named James Jansen and a die-hard fan named Lance Dunkquist, a lookalike of the former.

Chad Hodge has adapted the screenplay for the feature film. Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp, as well as Michael Sagol of Caviar, are producing the film for distributor A24.

Dynevor is best known for her role as Daphne Basset in the Netflix show Bridgerton, which earned her a nomination for the BAFTA Film Rising Star Award this year.

She was also recently seen in the critically acclaimed Netflix film Fair Play. Her upcoming projects include Inheritance, slated for a 2025 release.