Alison Brie to play Evil-Lyn in Masters of the Universe film

Alison Brie is the latest to join the cast of the upcoming live-action feature film Masters of the Universe from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films.

Directed by Travis Knight, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026. Reportedly, Brie will portray the supervillain Evil-Lyn in the movie. She joins The Idea of You star Nicholas Galitzine, who has been cast as the titular He-Man, and Camila Mendes, who will play Teela, the captain of the royal guard and occasional love interest of He-Man.

Masters of the Universe is based on Mattel’s famous toy line that spawned a successful animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film. It centres on Prince Adam of Eternia, who, with the help of his sword, transforms into He-Man and gains superhuman strength.

According to its official synopsis, Masters of the Universe introduces a ten-year-old Prince Adam who crashes to Earth in a spaceship and is separated from his magical Power Sword — the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor.

But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe. Evil-Lyn, as Skeletor’s second-in-command, wields a magic wand topped with a crystal orb.

The script of the film is written by Chris Butler. It will be produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Robbie Brenner.