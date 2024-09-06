Griffin Dunne onboard Darren Aronofsky’s 'Caught Stealing'

Following Bad Bunny, Griffin Dunne has joined the cast of Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing. He will appear alongside previously announced lead cast members Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz, Regina King, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, and Will Brill.

It is an adaptation of the eponymous novel written by Charlie Huston, who has also penned the adapted screenplay. The makers of the crime thriller have yet to reveal specifics about Dunne’s character.

According to the official plot, “Caught Stealing follows Hank Thompson (Butler), a burned-out former baseball player, as he is unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of 1990s New York City.”

Aronofsky, who is also producing Caught Stealing, is additionally working on a biopic about Elon Musk for A24, the studio that backed his previous directorial The Whale, headlined by Brendan Fraser.

Dunne’s notable filmography includes The French Dispatch, Ocean’s Eight, War Machine, Dallas Buyers Club and Quiz Show. He was last seen in The Girls on the Bus.