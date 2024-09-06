'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for season 5

The makers of Only Murders in the Building, the mystery-comedy series, have renewed it for a fifth season.

Season 4 of the show is currently airing weekly on Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar following its premiere on August 27. With a total of ten episodes, the finale is set to be released on October 29.

In the current season, following the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), the body double of Charles (Steve Martin), the podcast-making, murder-mystery-solving trio takes it upon themselves to unravel the new mystery.

Meanwhile, they are invited to Hollywood for a film adaptation of their podcast, with Eva Longoria playing Mabel (Selena Gomez), Eugene Levy portraying Charles (Steve Martin), and Zach Galifianakis cast as Oliver (Martin Short).

The fourth season features several new cast members, including Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon, Melissa McCarthy, Desmin Borges, Siena Werber, Lilian Rebelo, Richard Kind, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Catherine Cohen, and Jin Ha.

Alongside the series regulars, Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Tina Fey are also part of the ongoing season.

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building is produced by 20th Television.

The show’s third season received 21 Emmy nominations, the highest for the series to date.