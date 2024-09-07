Linkin Park introduces Emily Armstrong as new lead singer for upcoming album and world tour

US rock band Linkin Park has announced that Emily Armstrong, known as the lead vocalist of the alt-rock band Dead Sara, will join them as their new lead singer for their upcoming album and world tour. Armstrong, who will share vocal duties with returning band member Mike Shinoda, will be joined by Colin Brittain, who takes over as the new drummer following the departure of Rob Bourdon.

Armstrong expressed her excitement about joining the band, recalling the impact of Linkin Park's 2000 album, Hybrid Theory, on her musical journey. "One Step Closer was the song for me," she said in an interview with Billboard. "That album was everything I’ve listened to it a trillion times."

Linkin Park's new lineup, including Armstrong and Brittain, is gearing up for a world tour this month, marking their first series of live performances since the death of their former lead singer, Chester Bennington, in 2017. The band also plans to release a new album, From Zero, preceded by a single titled "The Emptiness Machine," which they debuted in a live-streamed concert.

Linkin Park joins a list of other bands that have successfully continued their legacy with new vocalists after the loss of their original frontmen, such as Alice in Chains and Queen.