Maya Rudolph bags sixth Emmy, Angela Basset wins her first for 'Queens'

LOS ANGELES: Maya Rudolph won her sixth career Emmy on Saturday night, taking the trophy for best character voice-over for her work on "Big Mouth" at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, while Angela Bassett won her first for her narration of the National Geographic show "Queens."

The former and future "Saturday Night Live" star Rudolph is up for three more Emmys. He voice-over work as the Hormone Monstress on the Netflix animated show "Big Mouth" has earned her four of her Emmys.

"I'm really proud to be a part of this show," she said. "It humanizes being human."

She got emotional when as she talked about the privilege that she gets to do what she loves in her life.

"It's making me cry because I'm very menopausal," Rudolph said.

She won on the first of the two-night Creative Arts Emmys, which honor behind-the-scenes artistic and technical achievement in television and are a precursor to the main Emmys ceremony, hosted by Dan and Eugene Levy, that will air at 8 p.m. EST Sept. 15 on ABC.

Bassett appeared to collect her trophy for best narrator, a category that is usually star-studded but where the winner, like Barack Obama last year, rarely shows.

"Oh my god, wow, my first Emmy," an emotional Bassett said. "I couldn't be more thrilled and more grateful."

Bassett was attracted to the wildlife documentary project because of the all female-led production team, a rarity in the medium, she said backstage.

"It just touched my heart," she said. "So I said yes."

Bassett is a two-time Oscar nominee who won an honorary Academy Award earlier this year.

Other winners included the recently retired Pat Sajak, who won best game show host for his final season on "Wheel of Fortune." It was his fourth time winning the award, and first time since 1998.