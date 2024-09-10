Lea Thompson, Kevin Pollak and others join the cast of 'What If'

Farpoint Films and Penguin Pictures launched a new film titled What If at the Toronto International Film Festival. Lea Thompson (Back to the Future), Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Leanne Melissa Bishop (The Weight of Perfection), and Aaron Ashmore (Ginny and Georgia) are set to play the lead roles in the film. Lindsay MacKay will direct it from a screenplay by Leanne Melissa Bishop.

Described as a family drama, the film tells the story of a 40-something-year-old woman who learns that she was involved in a birth confusion at a hospital. The discovery about her birth forces her to explore more about her past, alongside her friend from high school who also confronts truths of his own.

Michael P Mason, Kyle Bornais, and Bishop herself will produce the film through the Farpoint Films banner. The makers are yet to announce character details of the film. The makers are planning to commence production on it later this year.

“We are beyond excited about the talented cast we’ve assembled. What If is filled with complex, layered characters, and this cast’s combined talent and experience are a perfect fit to breathe life into this heartfelt story,” Mason stated.

“These days audiences are yearning for authenticity in their content, there’s a real desire globally for films that tell these kinds of universal human stories. Lindsay has such a great instinct with character, we can’t wait to see how she works with this incredible cast to bring the script to life.”