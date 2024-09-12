Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen join 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Along with Adam Sandler, actors Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen are also returning for the sequel of Happy Gilmore (1996), which commenced production recently. The sequel, which already has Adam Sandler reprising the titular character, will see Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen returning as Happy’s nemesis Shoot McGavin and love interest Virginia Venit, respectively.

Happy Gilmore, directed by Dennis Dugan, tells the story of an unsuccessful ice hockey player who discovers a newfound talent for golf and partakes in a golf tournament to save his grandmother’s home from foreclosure.

Happy Gilmore 2 is directed by Kyle Newacheck, who earlier collaborated with Sandler in Murder Mystery (2019). The upcoming film also has Sandler serving as its co-writer alongside Tim Herlihy.

Besides teasing a cameo from footballer Travis Kelce, Sandler said in a recent interview that director and screenwriter Benny Safdie will also be playing a key role in Happy Gilmore 2.