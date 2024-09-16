Rosamund Pike to headline 'Thumblite'

Netflix has won a bidding war and has given a straight-to-series order for Thumblite, a corporate thriller set in Silicon Valley. Starring Rosamund Pike in the lead role, the series is directed by writer Scott Z Burns.

The official logline for the series states that the show “examines the schemes, rivalries, visions, and obsessions of the power brokers and their underlings as they vie for control of the most powerful industry the world has ever known.”

Details regarding Rosamund Pike's role and the rest of the cast have been kept under wraps. Burns is best known for helming The Informant!, Contagion and The Laundromat, and he directed episodes of Showtime’s The Loudest Voice and Californication in addition to Extrapolations. The filmmaker serves as the creator, writer, executive producer and showrunner for Thumblite.

Apart from starring in the lead role, Pike will also be an executive producer for the series. The makers of Thumblite are best known for hit series like The Morning Show and Pachinko.