Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say "I Do" in intimate ceremony: A love story unfolds

Singer Charlie Puth has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Brooke Sansone, after two years of dating. The couple celebrated their wedding on September 7 at Puth's family home in Montecito, California, and shared the joyous news ten days later on September 17.

In heartfelt posts on Instagram, Puth revealed beautiful, candid moments from their intimate outdoor ceremony. Brooke looked stunning in a strapless white dress, while Charlie was dapper in a sleek black suit with lace-trimmed white accents.

Puth expressed his deep affection for Sansone in a touching caption, writing, “I love you, Brooke. I always have. With you, I am my very best. I promise I’ll love you every day in this life, and even more in the next. Brooke Ashley Sansone, now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you.”

He also shared a video from their wedding photoshoot that captured the couple's undeniable bond. In the video, he reflected, “Today, I stand before you, Brooke, and I can’t help but realize this is the happiest I’ve ever been in my 32 years of life. Some things I could not predict, but one thing has always been clear: I’ve always known I’d be standing with you.”