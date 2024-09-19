Baz Luhrmann’s new film titled 'Jehanne d’Arc'

Australian film director, producer, writer, and actor Bar Luhrmann, best known for The Great Gatsby (2013) and Elvis (2022), is all set to make his next film titled Jehanne d’Arc with Warner Bros. The film will follow the epic story of Joan of Arc, a French peasant who believed God had sent her to lead an army and save her country during the Hundred Years’ War.

Earlier this year, the filmmaker dropped out of the adaptation of the Russian novel The Master and Margarita due to concerns over the book’s rights. Luhrmann is also known for the Red Curtain Trilogy, which consists of Strictly Ballroom (1992), starring Paul Mercurio and Tara Morice, Romeo + Juliet (1996), starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, and Moulin Rouge! (2001), starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor.