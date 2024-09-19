Cillian Murphy’s 'Small Things Like These' to release in November

Cillian Murphy’s upcoming film Small Things Like These will be released on November 8. Based on the novel of the same name by Claire Keegan, the film is directed by Tim Mielants and adapted for the screen by Enda Walsh.

The official plotline reads, “While working as a coal merchant to support his family, he discovers disturbing secrets kept by the local convent — and uncovers truths of his own — forcing him to confront his past and the complicit silence of a small Irish town controlled by the Catholic Church.”

Small Things Like These also features Eileen Walsh, Michelle Fairley, Emily Watson, Clare Dunne, and Helen Behan in prominent roles. Watson went on to win the Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance for her role in it. The film, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this February, is backed by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy, Alan Moloney, Drew Vinton, and Jeff Robinov.

Murphy’s upcoming slate includes Tim Mielants’s Steve, Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later and the Peaky Blinders film, in which the actor will reprise Tommy Shelby.