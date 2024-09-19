Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein in 'Office Romance'

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are all set to star in an upcoming Netflix film titled Office Romance. Billed as a romantic comedy, it will be co-written by Goldstein along with Joe Kelly.

Office Romance is produced by Lopez, Goldstein, Kelly Aaron Ryder, Andrew Swett, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. The makers are yet to announce the director and the plot details.

Lopez’s upcoming film is William Goldenberg’s sports drama Unstoppable, slated to release in December. Centered on real-life wrestler Anthony Robles, it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month. The actor also has Kiss of the Spider Woman in the pipeline. Lopez is also part of the series adaptation of Emily Henry’s novel Happy Place, which has Bridgerton-fame Leila Cohan attached as the co-writer and showrunner.

Meanwhile, Goldstein is awaiting the release of All of You, which he co-wrote and starred in alongside Amy Adams and Murray Bartlett.

The Ted Lasso actor-writer has also completed shooting for Hungarian filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó’s At the Sea.