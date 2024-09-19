The pursuit of happiness

Sophie Deraspe’s Canadian-French film Bergers (English title Shepherds) is about the existential angst and latent desires of many city-slickers who find themselves on a perennial treadmill when it comes to their profession. How wonderful would it be to disappear from the everyday traps—the familiar places and people, the daily grind and routine—and retreat into a radically opposite world where the pace is slow, and a job is about physical effort rather than intense mind games. In other words, it is about simplicity and frugality rather than materialism, about contentment than the pursuit of success. The film won the Best Canadian Feature Film award at the recently concluded Toronto International Film Festival.

Based on Mathyas Lefebure’s semi-autobiographical novel, Where do you come from, Shepherd, it is about a burnt-out advertising professional from Montreal, who ups and leaves one fine day for the South of France with the dream of becoming a shepherd in the French Alps.

He sets up base in Arles in Provenance and is sure that he is not going back. Mathyas (Felix-Antoine Duval) is later joined by a French bureaucrat Elise (Solene Rigot) who has been feeling similarly constricted and secretly longing for an escape. However, the road to liberation is not easy for either of them.

The shepherds ridicule the “city boy who has never herded” as a “back to nature pothead”, and warn him that the “cradle of pastoralism” doesn’t exist and that industrial farming has spoiled the grasslands. As Mathyas begins working as an apprentice with a down-and-out breeder, Deraspe shows us the flip side of the bucolic, the harsh reality as opposed to its romantic perception.

The endless toil, the meagre returns, the indigence, the struggles and hardships, the backbreaking tiredness, the lack of rest or time for self, and the brutality, violence, and death that must be dealt with as constants of the trade, be it the wolves lurking around for the flock or the diseases or the inclement weather. As Elise puts it, “Even the sun is violent.”