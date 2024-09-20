Marc Maron, Rob Burnett to collaborate for new comedy film

Actor Marc Maron will be seen next in 'In Memoriam', which he will also produce. The film is directed by the five-time Emmy winner Rob Burnett, who also wrote the script as well.

The film, a comedy, is expected to explore ego, humility, and legacy, is about a veteran Hollywood actor (Maron) who gets obsessed with securing a spot in the Academy Awards’ after getting diagnosed with terminal cancer.

In Memoriam will be produced by Nicholas Weinstock and Divya D’Souza under the banner of Invention, along with Maron, and Burnett and David Martin from Avalon. The film is set to go on floors from October 14.

Known for his long-running podcast WTF with Marc Maron, the actor was recently seen in Michael Morris’ To Leslie and The Bad Guys. Having served as an executive producer of the popular Late Show with David Letterman, Burnett last directed a dramedy, The Fundamentals of Caring, starring Paul Rudd, Craig Roberts, and Selena Gomez.