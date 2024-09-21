Johnny Depp to receive lifetime achievement award at Rome Film Festival

Actor Johnny Depp is set to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming Rome Film Festival, where his latest directorial venture, Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, will also make its debut. The biopic explores the life of renowned Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, portrayed by Riccardo Scamarcio.

Depp's Modi will be showcased in the festival's non-competitive Grand Public section, marking his return to directing after his 1997 film The Brave. The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Al Pacino as the influential art collector Maurice Gangnat, alongside Antonia Desplat, Stephen Graham, Bruno Gouery, Ryan McParland, and Sally Phillips, known for her role in the Bridget Jones series.

The plot follows Modigliani as he navigates a tumultuous life filled with artistic struggles, police evasion, and haunting hallucinations. With the support of fellow artists and his art dealer Leopold Zborowski, Modigliani grapples with a pivotal encounter that could alter his fate forever.

This film represents one of Depp's most significant projects since his highly publicized legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, as he seeks to regain his footing in the industry. Following its premiere in Rome, Modi is set for a theatrical release in Italy, produced in collaboration with Be Water, Maestro Distribution, and Medusa Film.