Robbie, Elordi to star in Fennell’s adaptation of 'Wuthering Heights'

Earlier, we reported that Academy Award-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell is set to adapt author Emily Bronte’s novel Wuthering Heights. In the latest development, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi have been announced to headline the upcoming film.

While Robbie is set to star as Catherine Earnshaw, Elordi will play Heathcliff. Fennel will be writing, directing and producing the film, which is currently in the pre-production stages.

It is reportedly set to commence shooting in the UK in 2025. Plot details and a release date for the film are currently undisclosed. Besides starring, Margot will also produce it under her banner LuckyChap in association with MRC.

Published in 1847, the original story follows two families, the Earnshaws and the Lintons and the turbulent relationship they have with the Earnshaws’ foster son, Heathcliff. There have been many adaptations of Wuthering Heights, including William Wyler’s 1939 film and Andrea Arnold’s 2011 version. Most recently, Bryan Ferriter made a film of the same name.

Margot will be seen next in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, a fantasy film that sees her alongside Colin Farrell.

Elordi recently starred alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in On Swift Horses. He also played the iconic Elvis Presley in last year’s Priscilla. Up next, he has Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and a miniseries adaptation of the novel The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

Fennell is best known for Promising Young Woman, which earned her the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Her sophomore directorial Saltburn (2023) also starred Elordi. She is also part of the upcoming John Wick spinoff Ballerina as one of the writers.