Ryan Coogler, Michael B Jordan reunites for 'Sinners'

Warner Bros has unveiled the title of Michael B Jordan’s upcoming film as Sinners, a thriller written and directed by Coogler. It is set to hit theatres on March 7, 2025. Jordan and Coogler have previously worked on films like Fruitvale Station (2013), Creed (2015), and Black Panther (2018).

Apart from Jordan, the ensemble cast of Sinners also includes Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and Wunmi Mosaku. The film’s plot and details about their roles are currently kept undisclosed. Reportedly, Jordan is expected to be playing dual roles as twin brothers in it.

Coogler is producing Sinners with Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. The executive producers are Rebecca Cho, Will Greenfield and two-time Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Goransson, who is also one of Coogler’s longtime collaborators.