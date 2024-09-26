John Ortiz joins Bob Odenkirk in 'Nobody 2'

Actor John Ortiz, who was recently seen on Apple TV’s comedy crime drama Bad Monkey, is the latest to join the cast of Nobody 2. The film is a sequel to the 2021 hit of the same name, starring Bob Odenkirk and directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Timo Tjahjanto, known for films like May the Devil Take You and segments of V/H/S/94, is directing the film based on a screenplay by Derek Kolstad (Nobody), Aaron Rabin, Odenkirk, and Umair Aleem (Kate). The film is currently in production in Winnipeg.

Apart from Bob Odenkirk and John Ortiz, Nobody 2 also stars Connie Nielsen, Sharon Stone, Mckenna Grace, Christopher Lloyd and Colin Hanks. Kelly McCormick and David Leitch of 87North will come back to produce the film alongside Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero of Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Braden Aftergood of Eighty Two Films.

The makers are yet to reveal plot details for the film. In the 2021 original, Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell, an unassuming suburban dad with a secretive past as a deadly government assassin. When a home invasion disrupts his life, Hutch’s buried rage and expertise resurface, leading him into a brutal showdown with a drug lord from Russia.