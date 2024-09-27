English

Ben Stiller to produce Jake Johnson-starrer 'The Dink'

The film will also stars Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris, Stiller and former tennis star Andy Roddick in key roles.
Jake Johnson
Jake Johnson
Express Features
Updated on
1 min read

Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films and Rivulet Films are reuniting once again for the upcoming pickleball-centric comedy film The Dink, headlined by Jake Johnson. Previously, the production companies collaborated on the recent film Nutcrackers, directed by David Gordon Green.

The Dink features Johnson as a washed-up tennis player who, to save a struggling club and gain his father’s approval, decides to play pickleball, a sport he vowed never to try. The film will also stars Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris, Stiller and former tennis star Andy Roddick in key roles.

Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller
The Dink
Nutcrackers
Jake Johnson

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com