Ben Stiller to produce Jake Johnson-starrer 'The Dink'

Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films and Rivulet Films are reuniting once again for the upcoming pickleball-centric comedy film The Dink, headlined by Jake Johnson. Previously, the production companies collaborated on the recent film Nutcrackers, directed by David Gordon Green.

The Dink features Johnson as a washed-up tennis player who, to save a struggling club and gain his father’s approval, decides to play pickleball, a sport he vowed never to try. The film will also stars Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris, Stiller and former tennis star Andy Roddick in key roles.