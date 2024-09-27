Tim Roth to join Cillian Murphy in 'Peaky Blinders' film

Oscar-nominated actor Tim Roth is the latest to join the cast of Netflix’s Peaky Blinders film. The cast now features a list of notable actors including Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, and Barry Keoghan. Details regarding the roles of Roth, Keoghan, and Ferguson have been kept under wraps.

Production for the yet-to-be-titled film is set to start before the end of this year. Plot details and a tentative release date have not been revealed, but the film is reportedly set around the events of World War II.

Tom Harper will direct the film based on a screenplay by Steven Knight, the creator and screenwriter of Peaky Blinders. Comprising six seasons, the original Peaky Blinders series, loosely inspired by the real-life youth gang Peaky Blinders, centres on the adventures of a gangster family in the late 1910s in England following World War I. The show starred Murphy as Tommy Shelby, the most important family member, who makes all the big calls. The Peaky Blinders film is produced by Caryn Mandabach, Knight, Murphy, and Guy Heeley.

Tim Roth earned the Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role in Rob Roy. He has played numerous roles in critically acclaimed films like Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, The Hateful Eight, Little Odessa and Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead.