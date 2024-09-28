Coldplay Concert Row: Mumbai police summons BookMyShow’s Ashish Hemrajani for ticket black marketing

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has summoned Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, the parent company of BookMyShow, along with the company’s technical head. They are required to appear before an investigative officer and provide statements on Saturday, September 28. This action follows a complaint filed by Mumbai-based lawyer Amit Vyas, who accuses the ticketing platform of conspiring to black-market tickets for an upcoming Coldplay concert.

Vyas, the Founder Partner of Vertices Partners, claims that BookMyShow employed unethical practices that hindered genuine fans from purchasing tickets during the official sale, which commenced on September 22. The complaint alleges that the platform manipulated access, causing legitimate users to be logged out or completely blocked, thereby allowing ticket bots and black market operators to dominate the sales. Tickets sold out rapidly, only to reappear on the third-party resale site Viagogo at exorbitant prices, as reported by Mint.

The advocate intends to file a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including organized crime, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust. Vyas also plans to submit a public interest litigation (PIL) to the Bombay High Court, seeking to establish regulatory guidelines for major events to help prevent such fraudulent activities in the future, according to Mint.

In response, BookMyShow has lodged its police complaint regarding the alleged sale of fake tickets for the Coldplay concert on various platforms. The company clarified that it is not affiliated with any resale platforms like Viagogo and Gigsberg or with any third-party individuals selling tickets for Coldplay's "Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025" in India, as stated in a press release.

Coldplay's return to India marks their first concert in eight years and is scheduled to take place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025.