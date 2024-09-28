I would be terrified to be in space, says Cailee Spaeny

This film is set between the first Alien (1979) and its sequel, Aliens (1986). Were you at all apprehensive about meeting the huge expectations of fans of those iconic movies?

Of course. When I got the offer to audition for a new Alien movie, I was immediately interested, but at the same time, I knew it was something that could go very wrong if it wasn’t done right. Then, as I met Fede (director Fede Alvarez) and understood what he had planned, and his vision for the movie, how much love and knowledge he has for the Alien franchise and horror as a genre, I knew it was in safe hands.

Did you go back and watch Sigourney Weaver in the original Alien as part of your preparation?

I did. We all did. I loved them anyway, but I watched them over-and-over on a loop before, and during, shooting. These movies are iconic, and Sigourney is just incredible in them. It was important to go back and re-familiarise yourself with this universe and the lore of Alien and Aliens. What stands out still, is just how detailed the world around those characters and the Xenomorph is. Anyone who loves those movies is going to love this one, but I have to say, you really don’t have to have ever seen an Alien movie to enjoy Romulus. It stands alone as a story.

What can you tell us about the character you play?

I play Rain Carradine who is part of a group of young colonists travelling through deep space from Earth. She has been through a lot of tragedy in her life. She has lost both her parents, has been forced to leave her home, and is just trying to find a place to start over with her brother Andy. He is a synthetic, and all the family she has got.