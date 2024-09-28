I would be terrified to be in space, says Cailee Spaeny
This film is set between the first Alien (1979) and its sequel, Aliens (1986). Were you at all apprehensive about meeting the huge expectations of fans of those iconic movies?
Of course. When I got the offer to audition for a new Alien movie, I was immediately interested, but at the same time, I knew it was something that could go very wrong if it wasn’t done right. Then, as I met Fede (director Fede Alvarez) and understood what he had planned, and his vision for the movie, how much love and knowledge he has for the Alien franchise and horror as a genre, I knew it was in safe hands.
Did you go back and watch Sigourney Weaver in the original Alien as part of your preparation?
I did. We all did. I loved them anyway, but I watched them over-and-over on a loop before, and during, shooting. These movies are iconic, and Sigourney is just incredible in them. It was important to go back and re-familiarise yourself with this universe and the lore of Alien and Aliens. What stands out still, is just how detailed the world around those characters and the Xenomorph is. Anyone who loves those movies is going to love this one, but I have to say, you really don’t have to have ever seen an Alien movie to enjoy Romulus. It stands alone as a story.
What can you tell us about the character you play?
I play Rain Carradine who is part of a group of young colonists travelling through deep space from Earth. She has been through a lot of tragedy in her life. She has lost both her parents, has been forced to leave her home, and is just trying to find a place to start over with her brother Andy. He is a synthetic, and all the family she has got.
This movie looks terrifying. Were you scared on set?
All the time. First of all, a lot of what you see is actually there. It’s not all CGI. The face-hugger aliens and the Xeno were moving props and were terrifying. The Xeno was made by the same team who made the original film. Also, Fede did everything he could to shock and surprise us. You would be shooting a scene, and you never really knew what was about to jump out at you and when or what was about to fall on you. So, a lot of the screams and reactions you see in the film are just genuine shock.
What was the scariest scene to shoot?
That would be the scene where my character is face-to-face with the Xeno. It kind of felt iconic because everyone remembers the Sigourney Weaver Alien scene. But Fede did this thing where he just let the camera run and run. By the end of it, I was totally freaking out at this thing coming at me.
How does it feel to be part of such a huge blockbuster franchise?
It hasn’t really sunk in yet. Alien is part of cinema history. To see myself on screen as part of that world is just incredible. It’s surreal and exciting.
Did you take any souvenirs from the set?
I didn’t. Most of it was just too gross to take. The pulse-rifle was cool, but I wasn’t allowed to take that (laughs).
You have done everything—from drama to horror, television and film—in your career so far. What are you looking to do next?
Anything and everything. I don’t think about genre when I’m choosing projects. I just want to work with good filmmakers and play interesting characters. I have been lucky so far.
Finally, aliens are scary in space, but what scares you on Earth and in real life?
I don’t like the dark—like pitch-black darkness. And, the idea of going into space for real. I would be terrified to be in space.