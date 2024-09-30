Film with Deathstroke and Bane in development at DC Studios

DC Studios is developing a film with Batman nemeses Deathstroke and Bane, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The studio has tapped Matthew Orton of Moon Knight fame to write the screenplay for the feature film. Still in an early phase of development, the project is yet to have a director or actors onboard. DC Studios' heads Peter Safran and James Gunn have clarified that they would approve a project only if they felt satisfied with its complete script.

There have been DC adaptations with Deathstroke and Bane. A mercenary and recurring Batman rival, also called Slade Wilson, Deathstroke has most often been the main Teen Titans villain. Joe Manganiello appeared briefly in the post-credits of Justice League and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Esai Morales and Manu Bennett also played it in the shows Titans and Arrow, respectively.

On the other hand, Bane appeared as a villain in Batman and Robin (Robert Swenson), the Batman prequel show Gotham (Shane West), and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises (Tom Hardy).

Orton's upcoming projects as a writer include Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie in the titular role and Harrison Ford, among others.