Hilary Swank joins 'Yellowjackets' season 3

In late August, actor Joel McHale joined Yellowjackets season 3 in a guest role. Now, Hilary Swank, known for her Oscar-winning roles in Million Dollar Baby and Boys Don’t Cry, has also been added to the cast in a “recurring guest star” role, according to a Deadline report.

The makers of the Paramount+ with Showtime series are yet to reveal Swank’s character details. She will join existing cast members Sophie Nelisse, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Samantha Hanratty, Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Courtney Eaton, Lauren Ambrose, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves.

According to its official description, Yellowjackets is the “saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.”

Created by Bart Nickerson and Ashley Lyle, Yellowjackets has earned 10 Emmy Award nods, which include two nominations for Lynskey for outstanding lead actress in a drama.