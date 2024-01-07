Emmy Awards 2023: Ed Sheeran bags first accolade for original music and lyrics

By Express News Service

Ed Sheeran bagged the Emmy award for Best Original Music and Lyrics in a Television Show, for his work in Ted Lasso, at the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy, which happened on Saturday night.

Other contenders in the category include tracks from Ginny & Georgia, The L Word: Generation Q, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Ted Lasso was nominated for two different songs, one of which was penned and composed by Ed Sheeran.

The Ted Lasso song is titled 'A Beautiful Game' and it premiered in the season 3 finale of the show. The song marks Sheeran's first Emmy Nomination. However, the musician was not present to accept the award at the ceremony.

Other awards won by Ted Lasso this year, include Sam Richardson for best guest actor. So far, the television series has received a total of 61 nominations and 13 wins over the years.

A comedy-drama series, Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis in the titular role, first premiered on Apple TV+ in on August 14, 2020. So far, the sports series has had three seasons. Based on the format and characters from NBS Sports, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly have developed the series along with Sudeikis.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

