Home Entertainment English

Prime Video to adapt graphic novel 'Criminal'

Ed, who wrote the graphic novel and the pilot script, will co-showrun with crime fiction author Jordan Harper.

Published: 10th January 2024 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

By Express News Service

Prime Video has ordered the graphic novel Criminal into a series. It is an interlocking universe of crime stories based on the multi-Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips.

The authors will serve as executive producers of the series.  Ed, who wrote the graphic novel and the pilot script, will co-showrun with crime fiction author Jordan Harper.

“Sean and I have been building this world in our books for over a decade, and now to be able to bring it to life for Amazon is just incredible. And to have Amazon support the project the way they have, and show so much faith in my and Jordan’s vision for the show is even more incredible,” said Ed Brubaker.

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios. Jordan Harper, Sean Phillips, Sarah Carbiener, and Phillip Barnett will also serve as executive producers.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Criminal Prime Video

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp