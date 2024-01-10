Prime Video to adapt graphic novel 'Criminal'
Ed, who wrote the graphic novel and the pilot script, will co-showrun with crime fiction author Jordan Harper.
Prime Video has ordered the graphic novel Criminal into a series. It is an interlocking universe of crime stories based on the multi-Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips.
The authors will serve as executive producers of the series. Ed, who wrote the graphic novel and the pilot script, will co-showrun with crime fiction author Jordan Harper.
“Sean and I have been building this world in our books for over a decade, and now to be able to bring it to life for Amazon is just incredible. And to have Amazon support the project the way they have, and show so much faith in my and Jordan’s vision for the show is even more incredible,” said Ed Brubaker.
The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios. Jordan Harper, Sean Phillips, Sarah Carbiener, and Phillip Barnett will also serve as executive producers.